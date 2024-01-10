 Congress' programmes should be held in consultation with state unit: Raja Warring : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
Congress' programmes should be held in consultation with state unit: Raja Warring

The demand for action against Sidhu came during a meeting held by newly appointed Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Devender Yadav on Tuesday

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Tribune file



PTI

Chandigarh, January 10

With many party leaders objecting to holding rallies by Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday said the party's programmes should be held in consultation with the state unit.

Without naming anyone, Warring also said those who become a “spoilsport” will have to face consequences.

His remarks came a day after a section of the party leaders sought disciplinary action against Sidhu for holding public meetings without consulting the party's state unit.

When asked whether he had any objection to Sidhu's rallies, Warring said, “The (party's) programme should be held according to (state unit) president. But Warring has a big heart. I have no insecurity from anyone.

Some people have good height but small heart and they feel threatened.”

The Congress leader said if anybody works for strengthening the party then he has no objection.

“But if the Congress leaders are targeted by those who work against the interests of the party on the stage then there will be an objection,” Warring said.

“No one should be a spoilsport and if anyone does so, he or she will have to face consequences,” he added.

The demand for action against Sidhu came during a meeting held by newly appointed Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Devender Yadav on Tuesday with the party leaders to discuss an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Sidhu has held three rallies, including two in Bathinda and one in Hoshiarpur, in less than a month.

The cricketer-turned-politician's rally at Mehraj village in Bathinda on December 17 had evoked a sharp reaction from several Congress leaders, including Partap Singh Bajwa who had then asked Sidhu to join the party's programmes instead of setting up his “own stage”.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Congress affairs in-charge held a meeting with the party's block presidents on Wednesday.

He also met senior Congress leaders, including Bajwa, Randeep Singh Nabha, Gurkirat Kotli and Inderbir Singh Bolaria, as part of the party's preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress #Navjot Sidhu


