Congress protests against drug menace in Punjab

  • Punjab
Senior Congress leaders in Muktsar on Monday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Muktsar, September 25

As a part of its anti-drug campaign, the Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee (PPCC) held a protest against drug menace near the district administrative complex in Muktsar town today.

Apart from the ‘easy availability of drugs’, the Congress leaders spoke on the high-end wedding of AAP MP Raghav Chadha, diplomatic rift between India and Canada, compensation to farmers and cancelling of blue cards given to poor people.

PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, “The state government had promised to make sand available at the doorstep, but instead the home delivery of ‘chitta’ started. It has done nothing to save the lives of youngsters, and even failed to build a single new school or medical college. The farmers too are upset as they are not getting the compensation for their crop losses. The state’s debt is increasing day by day, but the government is least worried.”

He further said, “Now, a war of words has broken out between the Governor and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and the former has raised questions over the state’s increasing debt. I just want to remind the public that the BJP is anti-Punjab and responsible for the ‘Kisan Andolan’.”

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said, “Before the poll, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had given some guarantees, including one to make the state drug-free, but I challenge him to first make Bhagwant Mann ‘nasha mukt’. The state government has failed on all fronts.”

Earlier, former CM Charanjit Singh Channi said, “AAP leaders are looting Punjab. They are ‘kaale angrez’.” Former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhwa took potshots at those who left the Congress, including state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and his family.

