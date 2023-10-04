Congress protests Khaira’s arrest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

The Congress today held a protest against the arrest of MLA and chairman of the All-India Kisan Congress Sukhpal Singh Khaira at the PPCC office here. They were stopped from marching towards the DGP’s office. The Bholath MLA had been arrested in connection with an eight-year-old case under the NDPS Act.

Terming the arrest a perfect example of vendetta politics, LoP Partap Singh Bajwa asked the AAP’s national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on why he gave a ticket to Khaira in 2017 and made him the LoP if he was a drug dealer? “Why has the police failed to arrest AIG Raj Jit Singh Hundal, who is allegedly involved in the drug trade in Punjab?” he asked.

PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the party leaders expressed their resentment against the AAP leadership for their vindictive action against Khaira.

#Congress #Sukhpal Khaira