Congress protests, wants dismissal of Fauja Singh Sarari

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 21

Hundreds of Congress workers led by PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday staged a dharna demanding dismissal and arrest of minister Fauja Singh Sarari on alleged corruption charges.

The dharna was held in front of the memorial of Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan.

Addressing the dharna, Warring said, “if the government does not take any action against Sarari, the Congress will intensify its agitation across the state. The dharna is being held to serve an ultimatum to the government that it cannot have double standards.”

“On one hand, Congress leaders have been booked and jailed without any evidence, and on the other hand, the minister, against whom there is an open and shut case, is roaming scot-free,” he claimed. The PCC president also announced that the Congress would stage a protest in Mohali on November 1 to protest against the intimidation and victimisation of party workers at the grassroots level.

Criticising Bhagwant Mann’s “double standard” on Sarari, Bajwa alleged that the CM was protecting him. Claiming the Sarari incident had completely exposed Mann, the LoP said the Congress would not rest till the minister was removed.

