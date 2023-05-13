Congress pushed to second position in Dalit-dominated Doaba stronghold in Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, May 13
As the Congress was pushed to the second position in its Dalit-dominated Doaba stronghold in Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll, the grand old party has a tough task ahead with the general election due next year.
The Aam Aadmi Party had fielded former Congress MLA Sushil Kumar Rinku and the Congress fielded Santokh Chaudhary's widow Karamjit Kaur.
Though the party seemingly made every effort to put up a united front, party strategists admit that multiple factors like division of SC votes between SAD-BSP, BJP and Congress primarily spelled the doom for the Congress.
Aggressive campaigns by the BJP and AAP contributed to the Congress’s defeat.
“Neither the Charanjit Channi factor nor sympathy votes for the Congress candidate worked. The party was adequately short of funds required to contest the election,” admitted a senior party leader, adding that the party had been pushed to the second or third position in the assembly segments where the party has sitting MLAs.
PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the AAP took advantage of the administrative power.
