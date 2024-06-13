Congress ready for Jalandhar byelection, says Warring

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, June 12

PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring after winning the Lok Sabha election from Ludhiana today visited his hometown Muktsar for the first time. He said the BJP was again in power at the Centre and should have announced the Jalandhar Assembly bypoll along with the Assembly elections in other states as it had always supported one nation, one election.

“The Congress has emerged as the largest political party in the state and it is ready for the Jalandhar Assembly byelection as well. However, the poll code remaining in force due to election delays development works. It would have been better had this election been announced with the election of some other states,” said Warring.

He further greeted Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu, who lost the Lok Sabha election against him from Ludhiana.

About the possibility of SAD chief Sukhbir Badal to contest the Gidderbaha Assembly byelection, Warring said, “Everyone is welcome to contest the election.” Warring is sitting MLA from Gidderbaha and the seat will fall vacant once he resigns and takes oath as an MP.

Questions Jakhar’s silence on cabinet

Punjab Congress leaders have trained their guns on their former colleague and now BJP chief Sunil Jakhar for his silence over non-representation of Hindus from Punjab in the Union Cabinet. Former Dy CM Sukhjinder Radhawa reminded Jakhar that while he was in the Congress, he criticised the party. Now, Ravneet Bittu had been elevated as minister and Jakhar had been left out. “Why don’t you rake up the same issue again,” he asked Jakhar.

