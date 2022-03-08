Congress rejects exit polls, claims edge in Majha, Doaba

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

With the exit poll surveys projecting a clear majority for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, state Congress leaders have rejected the projections.

Truth will be out on March 10 In 2017, the exit polls had got it all wrong. We will form government with clear majority. Only results will tell the truth. Charanjit Channi, CM Navjot Sidhu meets functionaries Ahead of the counting of votes for the Assembly poll, PCC chief Navjot Sidhu on Monday reached Punjab Congress Bhavan for a meeting to start a membership drive for the party

At the meeting, it was decided to enrol members into the party from each and every nook and cranny of the state

PCC returning office Jatinder Kocher and assistant pradesh returning officer said the state would come out with maximum number of enrolments

Citing the 2017 exit poll predictions, Congress leaders said the party had formed the government with 77 seats, adding it would have a clear edge in the Majha and Doaba regions this time.

Punjab affairs incharge Harish Chaudhary said the party would form the government in Punjab with clear majority. The development in the past few days ahead of polling worked in favour of the Congress, he said. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi dismissed the survey projections as baseless. “In 2017, the exit polls had got it all wrong. We will form government with clear majority. Only results will tell the truth,” he said. Former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Sunil Jakhar said: “Rather than the exit polls surveys, I will wait for the exact poll results.”

Without commenting on any of the surveys, Jakhar said the predictions are likely to be off the mark and the party will comfortably repeat the government.

PCC general secretary (organisation) Pargat Singh said by retaining its vote bank, the party would comfortably repeat the government. He said the party had the edge over others in the state.

#Doaba #exit polls #majha