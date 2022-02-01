Punjab Congress rethinks on Khadoor Sahib, Adampur seats

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 31

The Congress has resumed discussions on nominations for the Adampur and Khadoor Sahib seats. It may field former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee, replacing Sukhwinder Singh Kotli whose name figured in the first list of candidates on January 15.

The Congress said it was also discussing the Khadoor Sahib seat where two-time MLA Ramanjit Sikki has already been fielded. AICC sources said sitting Congress MP from Khadoor Sahib JS Gill had sought the seat for himself or his son Updesh.

Sources, however, said it was not easy to replace a sitting MLA, who “was also popular”. —

