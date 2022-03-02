Congress rubbishes poaching buzz

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

As March 10, the date of counting, draws near, anxiety has gripped political parties, giving way to reports of parties bracing to keep their candidates out of reach of poachers.

Throughout the day, there was buzz in political circles that the Congress was planning to move its potential winning candidates to party-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The party high command is monitoring the situation closely.

Dismissing the reports as speculative, Punjab affairs incharge Harish Chaudhary said the party would repeat the government in the state.

Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on his birthday, which coincided with Mahashivratri.

Based on internal post-poll surveys and seat-to-seat assessment by the party’s war room, Congress leaders are claimed to have got a rough idea of where it would stand after the results.