Congress, SAD, AAP object to Centre ending Punjab, Haryana’s permanent membership in BBMB

Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in Haryana, termed it an attack on the rights of the state

Bhakra Dam- File photo

PTI

Chandigarh, February 26

The Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party have raised strong objection to the Centre reportedly ending Punjab and Haryana’s permanent membership in the Bhakra-Beas Management Board.

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday objected to the Union Power Ministry reportedly amending the rules which govern the appointment of the member (power) and the member (Irrigation) on the Bhakra-Beas Management Board (BBMB) from Punjab and Haryana, respectively.

Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in Haryana, termed it an attack on the rights of the state.

Hooda said, “According to the Bhakra-Beas Management Board Rules, 1974, the member (power) in the BBMB was from Punjab and the member (irrigation) was from Haryana. But in the amended rules of 2022, this requirement has been done away with.

“Under the amended rules, the criteria for the selection of members have also been defined in such a way that the power departments of Haryana and Punjab cannot meet the criteria,” Hooda said in a statement here.

Hooda said there has been a reduction in the posts available from Haryana quota in the BBMB in the past as well due to the alleged neglect of the BJP-led state government.

“The Haryana government did not say anything then and they continue to be silent even after the new decision of the Union government. This silence of the BJP-JJP government is anti-state,” he said.

“All political parties of Punjab, including the Congress, are unanimous and raising their voice against this decision to protect the interest of the state. In such a situation, the Haryana government, along with all the parties, should oppose this decision and protect the rights of the state,” he added.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said by ending the representation of Haryana and Punjab in the BBMB, the Narendra Modi government has once again “crushed” the rights of Haryana and Punjab.

“This is a direct attack on the federal structure and the rights of the states,” Surjewala said in a statement.

“Once again, Haryana and Punjab are paying the price for making the BJP government bow down in the farmers’ movement,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal described it “a frighteningly grave development fraught with serious consequences for the state of Punjab”.

Badal said, “The fact of the matter is that as per the law of the country, precedents and the prevailing practices, the control of Satluj-Beas headworks belongs exclusively to Punjab as a riparian state. But first they unconstitutionally took that control away from us and now they are shutting Punjab completely out the BBMB.” “This is the height of injustice against us. This is also another instance of the federal principle has been outraged repeatedly by governments at the Centre. We will fight it with all the might at our disposal,” Badal said in a statement.

The Akali Dal president appealed to every Punjabi to close ranks to fight for justice for the state.

He alleged that the decision was “yet another link in the long and painful chain of political, economic and religious discrimination against Punjabis in general and the Sikhs in particular”.

Badal further said the decision was certain to rub salt into the already festering wounds of Punjabis in general and Sikhs and other farmers in particular.

Congress leader from Punjab Sunil Jakhar said “BBMB rules are tweaked to the detriment of Punjab”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also termed it another direct attack on the rights of Punjab.

AAPs Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann said that the move is “a direct blow to India’s federal system”.

“The Union government should refrain from taking arbitrary decisions in the BBMB rules and abandon the step-motherly attitude towards Punjab,” he said.

Mann said he would take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mann also said that “various conspiracies were being hatched to hurt the brotherly bond of Punjab and Haryana formed during the farmers’ agitation. Eliminating the permanent representation of Punjab in the management of the BBMB is also part of this conspiracy and people should stay cautious, he said.

