 Congress, SAD councillors join AAP : The Tribune India

Congress, SAD councillors join AAP

Congress, SAD councillors join AAP


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: More than a dozen Akali and Congress councillors from Chamkaur Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi and Ludhiana joined AAP here on Saturday. AAP Punjab in-charge and MLA Jarnail Singh formally inducted the newly members into the party fold. The event was presided over by Punjab unit general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat. TNS

Poppy husk seized

Abohar: The police have seized 30-kg poppy husk from a mini truck near Kallarkhera village on the Abohar-Sriganganagar stretch of National Highway No. 62. Driver Manpreet Singh Gonoana of Muktsar has been arrested, while his accomplice identified as Gurdev Singh reportedly managed to flee. A case under provisions of the NDPS Act had been registered, said SHO Baljit Singh. OC

Two held for extortion

Abohar: The police have arrested two persons — Rahman alias Bablu (18) and Chandan Sidana (19) of Sehajipura village — for threatening to kill a Hanumangarh doctor, Paras Jain, and demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore from him. Along with this, a minor boy was also detained. All three had reportedly come in contact with gangster Hrithik Boxer through social media. OC

Mother-son duo drown

Abohar: A farmer and his 60-year-old mother drowned late on Friday at Khuyian village. Sources said Mala Ram Tiwari (32) went to his farm house with his mother and wife on Friday. When Mala Ram got down to fix a pipe in the reservoir in a field, he slipped. Seeing her son drown, Narbada Devi also jumped into the reservoir to save him. However, both drowned in the reservoir. OC

Two held with stolen items

Muktsar: The police on Saturday arrested two thieves and recovered a stolen tractor, a trailer and two oxygen cylinders from them. The suspects have been identified as Sandeep Singh of Bhitiwala village and Sukhdev Singh of Balasar village in Haryana. The Lambi police have registered a case against them. TNS

35-year-old labourer dies

Abohar: A labourer died on the spot when he accidentally slipped during work at an under-construction building in Kala Tibba village, 8 km from here, on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Balwinder Singh (35) of Jalalabad. OC

Pak drone shot down

Sriganganagar: The BSF personnel deployed on the International Border in the Srikaranpur area, along with the police, shot down a Pakistani drone which entered into India territory on the intervening night of February 3 and 4. During search of the area, the drone with two bags that contained six packets weighing 6 kg, suspected to be heroin, were recovered.

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala's favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer's father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple
Amritsar

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky

The Pentagon says the balloon, which was carrying sensors an...

Drug menace has assumed alarming proportions: HC chides Punjab Govt

Drug menace has assumed alarming proportions: High Court chides Punjab Govt

Punjab Governor has already placed the state govt in dock fo...

3 more members of banned PFI arrested in Madhya Pradesh for 'conspiracy against govt'

3 more members of banned PFI arrested in Madhya Pradesh for ‘conspiracy against govt’

In September 2022, Centre banned PFI for 5 years under a str...

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Adjoining tourist towns Kufri and Narkanda too are experienc...


Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Powercom team held captive in Jodh Singh Wala village, 90 farmers booked

Agra tourist dies in Amritsar during snatching bid

2 booked for culpable homicide

Transformer thieves' gang busted, 7 held

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

Panel submits report on tragedy at school in Chandigarh

Health Depatment eyes Sarangpur land for Mother & Child Centre

Hair stylist booked on charge of rape in Chandigarh

2 bottling plants to be sealed in Chandigarh

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

Excise policy scam: BJP intensifies protest against Kejri, Cong seeks his resignation

Allow teachers to visit Finland for training, CM appeals to L-G

Delhi Govt seeks Rs 927 cr from Centre

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

On Guru's path

Held hostage in Dubai & Muscat, Malout woman shares sordid tale

Phagwara judge's house burgled

Councillor's son held for buying stolen truck

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Man attacked with hammer over money dispute

CIA inspector, police post in-charge suspended

Senior citizen forced to do rounds of power corporation office

MC continues drive to clean Sidhwan Canal

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

21 booked for 'preventing BDPO from performing duty'

Workshop on academic quality enhancement

World Cancer Day observed in Patiala

Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrated