Congress, SAD leaders seek Cabinet Minister’s dismissal

Jalandhar, May 2

Amid the ongoing campaign for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal have mounted pressure on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, seeking dismissal of a minister after an “obscene video” surfaced.

PCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday questioned the AAP government’s silence on the matter. Lambasting the AAP leadership, he said, “People see us as a role model. If a leader indulges in any immoral behaviour, he ought to be removed.”

Demanding that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must clear the air on the issue, he said, “Before coming to Jalandhar, Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal should clearly specify if it was their minister in the video or not.”

Warring said, “If the Punjab Government fails to take any action on the matter, a delegation of senior Congress leaders will meet the Governor and even launch an agitation on the issue.”

The SAD today urged Governor Banwarilal Purohit to direct the CM to dismiss the minister. “The DGP is junior to the minister and cannot be expected to call the minister to his office to question him. The minister is also likely to influence the inquiry in such a scenario, ” said Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema.

