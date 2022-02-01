Congress seeks voters' feedback in selection of chief ministerial candidate

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, January 31
Voters and party leaders will play a decisive role in the selection of Congress’ chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections. A pre-recorded message through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) is being sent out to mobile numbers of voters across the state. Besides, feedback is being taken through party candidates, AICC coordinators, survey teams spread across the 117 Assembly segments over the next one week.
Three options to choose from
- Pre-recorded message with three options — Channi, Sidhu or no CM face —are being sent to voters’ phones across state
- Feedback is also being sought through candidates, AICC coordinators, survey teams spread across all segments
Through the message, the voters are being given three options — Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu or no CM face — to choose from Gokul Butail, joint secretary, All India Congress Committee, and incharge of election control room for Punjab, confirmed feedback was being sought through the IVRS system.
Sources said after party leader Rahul Gandhi announced that the party would announce the CM face soon, ground surveys had begun. The party would reach out to nearly four lakh party workers, including coordinators and district incharges at the block level. The party is expected to announce the CM face between February 7 and 10. Rahul is expected to visit the Malwa region in the first week of February. “The party will build the momentum before announcing the CM face,” said a senior leader.
