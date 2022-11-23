Punjab Congress sets up 4 committees for MC polls

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

The Punjab Congress today set up four high-powered committees for elections to four Municipal Corporations early next year. Each committee will consist of five members.

PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the party accorded top priority to elections of the Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalandhar and Amritsar MCs.

The members of Patiala committee are former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Dr Amar Singh, Barindermeet Singh Pahra and Pawan Goyal.

The Ludhiana committee consists of Rana Gurjit Singh, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Vijay Inder Singla, Sukhwinder Singh Danny and Hardyal Singh Kamboj.

The Jalandhar committee consists of Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Chaudhary Santokh Singh, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Jugal Kishore Sharma.

The Amritsar committee consists of Rana KP Singh, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Gurjit Singh Aujla, Amit Vij and Pawan Adia.

#amrinder singh raja warring #Congress