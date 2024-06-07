Congress suspends former MLA Darshan Brar

Chandigarh, June 6
The Punjab Congress has suspended its former MLA Darshan Brar for anti-party activities.
Brar had been helping his son Kanwaljeet Singh Brar, who was contesting as independent from Ludhiana in the Parliament poll. Kanwaljeet Brar had earlier been expelled from the party for indiscipline and speaking against Raja Warring.
The expulsion order of Brar has been issued by PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. The party is, however, yet to take any further action against its two suspended MLAs, Vikramjit Chaudhary and Sandeep Jakhar.
Chaudhary, who is the sitting MLA from Phillaur and son of former Chaudhary Santokh Singh, had raised a banner of revolt against former CM Charanjit Channi. Jakhar, who is the nephew of BJP president Sunil Jakhar, had been suspended for anti-party activities.
