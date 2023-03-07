Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa

Chandigarh, March 7
The Congress Legislature Party has decided to boycott the proceedings of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha till CM Bhagwant Mann apologised for “intimidating the Congress MLAs”.
CLP leader Partap Bajwa said they would not participate in the House activities till Mann was present in the House.
He said the Congress would participate in the House proceedings only in the absence of the CM, till the time he apologised.
There were heated arguments between Mann and Bajwa in the House on Monday.
Bajwa, who came to the House at the end of the Question Hour, said “The CM did not express regret over using the unparliamentary language on Monday. We will attend the House on Tuesday till he is not there. When he arrives, we will walk out.”
