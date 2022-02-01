High drama on Adampur nomination, Sukhwinder Kotli files papers as Congress candidate at 11th hour

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kochhar

Jalandhar, February 1

High drama prevailed ahead of the filing of papers by the Congress candidate for Adampur Assembly seat on Tuesday.

A complete suspense was maintained till the last 10 minutes on the last day of filing of papers. Both key contenders, including former minister MS Kaypee and on-hold candidate Sukhwinder Kotli, were made to wait till 2.50 pm before Congress co-incharge Chetan Chauhan finally handed over the ticket to the latter.

Both reached the office of the RO for the seat in the local Municipal Corporation office just 20 minutes before the ticket was to be handed over.

Kaypee had even entered the office of the RO and had got the process of filing of papers started. He had already presented his file and even signed few papers and got the signatures of the proposer done when Kotli too entered the RO’s office in excitement. He had by then got the authority letter which Kaypee kept on expecting till then. At this, Kaypee got a call and left announcing that he had withdrawn his papers.

Kaypee, who has also been PPCC chief and Jalandhar MP, said he never felt so insulted. “I really do not know why the party did this to me. I was in contact on phone since morning and was kept in complete confusion. This should not have been the way. If they were to deny me ticket, they should have told me straightaway without complicating the matter. There was no need to do all this drama that the seat was being reviewed.” Kaypee left in a huff with his family saying that he would talk in detail later.

Kotli had gone to Chandigarh last night and since then there were reports of the seat being reviewed. His ticket had been kept on hold. He returned to Jalandhar this morning but did not go to his place in Kotli Than Singh village of Adampur. He stay put at his CA’s place in the city.

Kaypee, who resides in city in Model Town, had about 100 supporters reaching him after reports of the review but he did not accept congratulatory messages from anyone saying that the ticket was yet to reach him.

He finally left his place with his son and son-in-law at 1.30 pm but did not reach the RO’s office for more than an hour.