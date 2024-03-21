Congress to move High Court for CBI probe against Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal in ‘forgery’ case

Chandigarh, March 20
The Congress will move the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking a CBI probe against Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal in a case of alleged distribution of 4,602 fake sanction letters among SC beneficiaries of the Punjab Nirman programme, ahead of the 2022 Assembly poll. Dr Chabbewal has left the Congress to join AAP.
CLP Leader Partap Singh Bajwa said instead of taking action against the leader, CM Bhagwant Mann made Dr Chabbewal join AAP. “The credentials of the intended beneficiaries, who have been given money for house repair after his joining AAP, also needs to be verified,” said Bajwa.
“Instead of registering a case, Mann struck a deal with Chabbewal. He was on bail, which was to end on March 18. He anticipated that he could be arrested after March 18, so he joined AAP. After his joining, the government also issued grant worth crores to legitimate his forgery,” he said.
Chabbewal is facing allegations of having forged sanction letters for the beneficiaries of two blocks Hoshiarpur-2 and Mahilpur for the Rs 4.96-crore scheme under which roofs of the houses were to be repaired and grant of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 was to be doled out to each beneficiary.
AAP ‘harassing’ Moosewala’s parents
- Partap Singh Bajwa slammed the AAP government for causing harassment to the parents of slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala.
- “When the entire Punjab is welcoming arrival of a new member in the Sidhu family, the AAP government started asking troublesome questions about the legality of childbirth. CM Bhagwant Mann is doing this at the direction of the BJP-led Centre Government,” Bajwa said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protesters
AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...