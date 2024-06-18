Congress treads carefully, shortlists 7 for Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 17

After winning seven seats in the recently held parliamentary poll, the Punjab Congress is adopting a cautious approach in finalising its candidate for the Jalandhar (West) bypoll.

A senior PPCC leader involved in the selection process said of the 20 candidates who had applied, the party had shortlisted seven candidates. A survey on the shortlisted candidates was being undertaken to assess their winning ability. On the basis of the survey report, the party would finalise the candidate over the next two days, said the leader.

Sources said former PPCC chief Mohinder Singh Kapyee, who had left the Congress and unsuccessfully contested on the SAD ticket in the recently held parliament poll from Jalandhar was also keen to return to his parent party. Jalandhar MP-elect Charanjit Singh Channi, besides other party leaders from Jalandhar, are involved in the exercise to shortlist the candidate.

After the resignation by Amrinder Raja Warring as MLA Gidderbaha upon being elected as MP from Ludhiana and Sukhjinder Randhawa as MLA from Dera Baba Nanak after his victory as the MP, Gurdaspur, the byelections to the two seats are to be announced in the coming days.

The Chabbewal Assembly segment has also fallen vacant after MLA Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal's win as MP from Hoshiarpur. Also, MLA, Barnala, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who has been elected as MP from Sangrur, will resign as MLA in the coming days. The byelection of the Barnala segment will also be held.

Keeping in mind the 2027 Assembly elections, the party will carry out a thorough exercise to identify the best candidates so that the poll result momentum is sustained in the run-up to the Assembly poll.

