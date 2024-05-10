Congress tried to divide Punjab on religious lines, says Sunil Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Dasuya, May 9

State BJP president Sunil Jakhar today launched a scathing attack on Punjab Congress, saying their leaders relentlessly tried to divide Punjab by creating tensions between Hindus and Sikhs by dangerously imploring a narrative that a Hindu face in the state would be akin to “playing with fire”.

“Many of these Congress leaders, who never talked about the Ram temple, are today remembering Lord Ram. They see no difference between religious faith and religious hypocrisy,” Jakhar said, while making a subtle reference to Congress state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who was seen dancing to the tunes of Ram bhajans at an event in Ludhiana a few days ago. Today, all are eager to click photographs at the Ram Temple.

Flanked by BJP nominee Anita Som Prakash and others, Jakhar — while addressing a rally in Dasuya today — said what assault rifle AK-47 and the Pakistan establishment could not do, leaders like CWC member Ambika Soni and other state Congress leaders tried to do by dividing Punjab on the caste and religious lines. “Had it not been for the genuineness of the people of Punjab, things would have been different,” he said.

The state BJP chief said leaders who sought votes by bifurcating Punjab on the basis of caste and religious could not be successful in the state.

Earlier today, former MLA and SAD leader Sukhjit Kaur Sahi and her son Harsimrat Singh Sahi, alias Sunny Sahi, joined the BJP. Sukhjit is the wife of late Amarjit Singh Sahi, two time MLA and former Punjab.

Before addressing the gathering at Sahi’s residence in Dasuya, Jakhar visited Sukhjit at a hospital in Jalandhar, where she is undergoing treatment after suffering a fracture. Former MLA Ranjeet Singh Waryam Nagal also joined the BJP. Waryam won as an Independent in 1992 in the Majitha constituency. He has remained the PUNSUP chairman and PEDA chairman in the state.

Jakhar also said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann celebrated the day AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal went to jail. He said Mann’s ecstasy was not unfounded as Punjab that was governed from Delhi would finally be out of their clutches.

