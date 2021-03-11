Congress tried to suppress my nationalist voice, says Jakhar after joining BJP

Jakhar said that fingers were pointed at him because he talked about not dividing Punjab through caste and religion

Congress tried to suppress my nationalist voice, says Jakhar after joining BJP

Sunil Jakhar. Tribune file

New Delhi, May 19

Former president of the Punjab Congress, Sunil Jakhar, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, said that an attempt was being made to suppress his nationalist voice in the grand old party.

BJP’s national president JP Nadda inducted Sunil Jakhar into the party at the national headquarters in New Delhi.

Talking to the media after joining the BJP, Jakhar said that it was not easy to break 50 years of relationship with the Congress, from 1972 to 2022, my three generations worked considering the Congress as their family. “Stood with the party in every good and bad time. But an attempt was made to suppress my nationalist voice in the Congress. I was given a notice for speaking in the interest of Punjab and the country,” he said.

Jakhar said that fingers were pointed at him because he talked about not dividing Punjab through caste and religion.

Taking a jibe at the Congress high command, Jakhar said that he did not leave the Congress because of any individual or any personal dispute, but an attempt was made to suppress his voice. He said that his voice cannot be stopped, neither can it be mortgaged.

Referring to his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past, Jakhar said that although it is not constitutionally possible, he has given special status to Punjab in practical terms. Thanking the BJP high command for the open-hearted welcome, he said that he never used politics for his personal gain. “I have always worked not to break but to unite and even after joining the BJP, I will always work for the betterment and unity of Punjab,” he added.

Welcoming Sunil Jakhar into the BJP, the party’s national president J P Nadda said that due to Punjab being a border state and the attitude of Pakistan, it is necessary to strengthen the nationalist forces in Punjab. Describing Jakhar as a nationalist leader with an honest image, Nadda said that he will take Punjab to a new level with us. “Taking advantage of his experience, BJP will work to strengthen the party and Punjab,” he added.

Jakhar, who was angry with Rahul Gandhi, had resigned from the Congress on Saturday.

IANS

#BJP #sunil jakhar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu gets 1-year jail term in road rage case

2
Punjab

Hold Punjab Home Secretary's salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court

3
Punjab

Punjab Congress ex-president Sunil Jakhar joins BJP; thanks Modi, Shah

4
Himachal

Of Chamba’s princess and her husband: Anurag Thakur relives Himachal’s special link to France

5
Punjab

Farmers up in arms against dera management in Beas

6
Nation

Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today

7
Punjab

Will submit to the majesty of law, Sidhu says after SC sentences him to one-year jail

8
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes elephant ride to target BJP on inflation, senior Punjab Congress leaders refuse to hop on

9
World

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

10
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

Don't Miss

View All
Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
World

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in dist
Ludhiana

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

In daughter’s memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids
Amritsar

In daughter's memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids

Murder convicts’ relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail
Haryana

Eco-crusaders: Murder convicts' relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail

Hold Punjab Home Secretary’s salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Hold Punjab Home Secretary's salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Nation

Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur
Patiala

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

Top News

Centre sending 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel to Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Maan after meeting Amit Shah in Delhi

Centre sending 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel to Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Maan after meeting Amit Shah in Delhi

10 companies of paramilitary personnel have already reached ...

SC verdict on review plea on its order of letting off Navjot Sidhu with fine in 1988 road rage case shortly

Navjot Singh Sidhu gets 1-year jail term in road rage case

The case refers to a 1988 road rage incident

Sidhu road rage case: Gurnam Singh’s family thanks Almighty after Supreme Court verdict

Sidhu road rage case: Gurnam Singh's family thanks Almighty after Supreme Court verdict

The top court imposed one-year jail term on cricketer-turned...

Will submit to the majesty of law: Sidhu says after SC sentences him to one-year jail

Will submit to the majesty of law, Sidhu says after SC sentences him to one-year jail

Sidhu was in Patiala to take part in a protest against infla...

Sunil Jakhar likely to join BJP today

Punjab Congress ex-president Sunil Jakhar joins BJP; thanks Modi, Shah

Sources say Jakhar may be nominated for Rajya Sabha and woul...

Cities

View All

Digging case: Affected families forced to camp on road in Amritsar

Digging case: Affected families forced to camp on road in Amritsar

Farmers up in arms against dera management in Beas

Name of Amritsar's State War Heroes Memorial and Museum nowhere on government advertisements

Amritsar: Stipend not revised for a decade, Junior Residents, Senior Residents pin hopes on AAP govt

'Kirpan' issue: SGPC writes to Jharkhand govt

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Tricity relieved as farmers clear road in Mohali

Chandigarh tricity relieved as farmers clear road in Mohali

CBI arrests Chandigarh Housing Board official for taking Rs 10,000 bribe

Chandigarh Housing Board allows execution of lease, conveyance deeds

Ex-Adviser Vijay Dev takes oath as State Election Commissioner of Chandigarh

Panchayat land freed at 2 villages in Mohali district

Delhi High Court sets aside AAP Government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme

Delhi High Court sets aside AAP Government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme

AAP faces challenge to keep Muslim minorities interested in its politics

Delhi court convicts Yasin Malik in terror funding case

1 killed, 6 injured as fire breaks out at Delhi factory

9 Delhi High Court judges take oath

Jalandhar: Seth Hukum Chand school told to pay Rs 1-lakh penalty

Jalandhar: Seth Hukum Chand school told to pay Rs 1-lakh penalty

Mooted in 2014, vendors’ policy still on paper in Jalandhar

Comedian Bharti Singh booked for hurting Sikh sentiments, apologises

Documentary on Shaheed Bhagat Singh museum launched in Khatkar Kalan

Dengue cases set alarm bells ringing in Jalandhar district

Samrala man found murdered

Samrala man found murdered

Fire at auto spare parts shop in Ludhiana, goods worth lakhs destroyed

Illegal ultrasound scan centre raided in Ludhiana, woman doctor caught

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

Stop eviction of Scheduled Castes villagers, Punjab Govt told

200 cases against Medical Edu Dept pending in courts

200 cases against Punjab Medical Education Dept pending in courts

Seminar at Punjabi University, Patiala, dwells on parenting children with special needs

Youth injured in firing in Patiala village, 7 booked

Patiala: Students told to stay away from drugs

Patiala: Faculty growth programme on research skills