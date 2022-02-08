Congress willfully didn't act against Bargari sacrilege culprits: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Kotkapura (Faridkot), Feb 7

The AAP today accused the Congress of deliberately not taking any action against the culprits of Bargari sacrilege incidents and Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing.

Party’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann said: “The Congress’ purpose was only to take the political advantage of it. The Congress and Badal family have colluded and the victims didn’t get justice.”

Mann said if the perpetrators of the previous sacrilege incidents had been punished severely, no one would have dared to commit such a crime again. He further said the law and order in Punjab had deteriorated under the weak Channi government.

Campaigning for AAP’s Kotkapura candidate Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Mann said both the Akali and Congress had betrayed the people of Punjab. “For two decades, the youth had been protesting for employment. But, Akali and Congress leaders were busy amassing money and property for themselves.”

#Bargari #behbal kalan #bhagwant mann #sacrilege