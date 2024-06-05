Congress wins Jalandhar by 1.7 lakh votes

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, June 4

In Jalandhar, when Congress-led Municipal Corporation was formed in 2017, there were 65 councillors from Congress. Until 2022, everything was hunky dory for the party, but everything changed after AAP came to power in Punjab. Nearly 55 party councillors left Congress and there were hardly 10 councillors left with the party while others had switched sides. Also, last year’s bypoll elections results had almost confirmed the same when AAP’s MP Sushil Kumar Rinku had got elected. But Channi’s continuous press/media interactions and presence proved to be a great push for him.

Congress candidate and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi registered a win with a huge margin of over 1.7 lakh in Jalandhar. A total of 3,90,053 votes were cast to Channi.

