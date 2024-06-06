Congress wrests Sriganganagar seat from BJP by 88K votes

Abohar, June 5
Congress has wrested the reserved parliamentary seat of Sriganganagar from BJP. INC national secretary Kuldeep Indora defeated BJP’s Priyanka Balan by more than 88,000 votes. Congress had last won in 2009. Kuldeep has his maternal family at Abohar. The border district is known as ‘Punjab of Rajasthan’ due to a large population of Punjabi families.
Nihal Chand Meghwal (former Union minister of state) of BJP was elected MP in 2014 and 2019. This time, he was denied a ticket.
Congress fielded Kuldeep Indora, a non-Meghwal candidate, who comes from the Dhanak community. This is the first time since 1962 that a non-Meghwal MP has been elected here.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs surplus water; asks Haryana to facilitate flow to Delhi
Says Himachal should release surplus water on June 7 with pr...
PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi
PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...
Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Modi on election win, steps up ‘rule of law’ in relationship with India
Says Canada stands ready to work with his government to adva...
Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain
NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...