Congress wrests Sriganganagar seat from BJP by 88K votes

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 5

Congress has wrested the reserved parliamentary seat of Sriganganagar from BJP. INC national secretary Kuldeep Indora defeated BJP’s Priyanka Balan by more than 88,000 votes. Congress had last won in 2009. Kuldeep has his maternal family at Abohar. The border district is known as ‘Punjab of Rajasthan’ due to a large population of Punjabi families.

Nihal Chand Meghwal (former Union minister of state) of BJP was elected MP in 2014 and 2019. This time, he was denied a ticket.

Congress fielded Kuldeep Indora, a non-Meghwal candidate, who comes from the Dhanak community. This is the first time since 1962 that a non-Meghwal MP has been elected here.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar #BJP #Congress