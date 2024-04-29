Congress’s disrespect for seniors forced me to join SAD

The Tribune interview: Mohinder Kaypee, SAD nominee, Jalandhar

Mohinder Singh Kaypee, a prominent Dalit leader with a five-decade association with the Congress, has joined the Shiromani Akali Dal, which fielded him from the Jalandhar (reserved) seat. He was a three-time Congress MLA from the Jalandhar South Assembly seat, now West, and held ministerial positions in various capacities. He was elected MP from Jalandhar in 2009 and served as the PPCC chief. Talking to Avneet Kaur, he disapproves of Congress’ lack of respect for senior leaders like him. The excerpts:

What were your compulsions for leaving the Congress and aligning with SAD?

For more than a decade, I’ve felt like an outsider, with the party failing to acknowledge my family’s contributions. I was denied a ticket twice, first in the 2019 LS poll and then in the 2022 Assembly poll. It wasn’t about not getting the ticket, but the humiliation I faced during the 2022 poll, where a recent turncoat was preferred over me. Since then, I’d reassessed my priorities and been waiting for the right moment to act.

Was your switchover to SAD motivated by a desire for revenge against Congress for the ticket denial in the 2022 poll?

That incident completely shattered my trust in the Congress. I vividly remember the day when I was awaiting at the office of the Returning Officer, expecting the party ticket, which was turned down to me for a turncoat. Is this how senior leaders are treated? If I wasn’t their choice, why give false hope and then deny the ticket at the last minute? I felt humiliated even in the presence of my own family, friends and party workers. It’s not just me, many senior leaders have faced similar treatment in the Congress. Look at what’s happening with Santokh Chaudhary’s family now. It’s not about revenge, it’s about taking a stand against injustice. If loyalty of tried and tested leaders isn’t valued, why should they remain loyal?

How do you perceive Congress candidate and relative Charanjit Channi?

Regardless of any personal relationships we may have, he represents an opposition party, whose ideologies I oppose. Therefore, I will uphold the ideologies and priorities of my own party and oppose rival candidates, whether they’re from the Congress, BJP or AAP.

Despite facing electoral setbacks, what is your plan?

In politics, winning isn’t always guaranteed, setbacks are part of the journey. Furthermore, when a candidate loses an election, it doesn’t necessarily imply that people have issues with the candidate alone, it’s also a setback for the party. Despite being a viable candidate, having won the LS elections from Jalandhar in 2009, the Congress moved me to Hoshiarpur in 2014, where I lost by a narrow margin. However, the party failed to assess the reasons behind the loss and placed the blame on me. Despite being out of power, I remain highly respected in my constituency and am determined to stage a strong comeback with the support and trust of the people.

What plans do you have for the development of Jalandhar over the next five years?

In Jalandhar, numerous issues demand attention, including the misuse of Smart City funds and deteriorating infrastructure, which I will address on priority. Additionally, I am committed to advocating for taxpayers’ concerns in Parliament as many feel their hard-earned money is being funneled into private hands, with government assets being handed over to private players.

