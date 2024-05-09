Congress’s Patiala candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi files nomination after roadshow

Patiala, May 8
Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi today filed his nomination papers for the Patiala parliamentary constituency after a roadshow. PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, including senior leaders of all nine Assembly segments of Patiala, put up a united face.
Stating that the days of royalty were over when maharajas and maharanis used to govern, Warring said, “The common man wants a leader like Dr Gandhi, who is a ‘faqir’.”
“The love and enthusiasm of the people shows that Dr Gandhi will win this constituency with a huge margin. The united Congress will ensure victory of Dr Gandhi,” said the PCC chief.
Dr Gandhi said, “You can see how the people are backing my candidature. It is because of the fact that I have always spoken the truth and have stood by the masses. For me, ideology is vital and the betterment of the constituency and its people is supreme.”
“All other parties are dividing people on the basis of religion and caste. I have never done such politics as I believe in serving the people,” said Dr Gandhi, adding that he had been doing social welfare for the past 50 years.
