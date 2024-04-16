Congress’s list for remaining 7 Punjab seats likely this week

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, April 15

A day after the Congress high command announced six candidates for the Lok Sabha poll, the state leadership today held discussions for the remaining seven seats — Faridkot, Ferozepur, Khadoor Sahib, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib and Gurdaspur.

A senior PCC leader, who is privy to the discussions, said the remaining tickets may be announced this week.

For the Faridkot parliamentary constituency, besides the sitting MP Mohammad Sadique, name of former legislator Sukhwinder Singh Danny is also being considered.

For the Ferozepur constituency, names of former MP Sher Singh Ghubaya and former MLA Raminder Singh Awla have been shortlisted by the party.

Sources said, Namita Chaudhary, who is a daughter of former MP Santosh Chaudhary, and former MLA Pawan Adia are under consideration for the Hoshiarpur constituency.

In Khadoor Sahib, sitting MP Jasbir Singh Gill may be considered once again. However, name of Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh, son of MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, is also doing the rounds.

For Gurdaspur, sitting MLAs Sukhjinder Randhawa and Barindermeet Singh Pahra are under consideration.

With OBC leaders bringing to the notice of the central leadership about being ignored despite having a sizeable vote bank, the Congress may field at least one OBC candidate in Ferozepur or Anandpur Sahib.

In case of the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency, former Speaker Rana KP Singh, sitting MLAs Pargat Singh and Rana Gurjeet Singh and Amarpreet Singh Lally, general secretary, Indian Youth Congress, are among those being considered.

