Congress’s march to Punjab Raj Bhavan over SYL foiled, party leaders detained

Chandigarh, October 9
In a bid to turn on the heat on the BJP-led Central Government, Punjab Congress leaders today tried to march towards Punjab Raj Bhavan here to submit a memorandum on SYL canal issue to the Governor, but were taken into preventive custody.
The leaders wanted the Governor to take a stand in favour of Punjab. PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the state does not have a single drop of water to share and that the Central Government was working against the interest of the state.
Warring blamed the current AAP regime as well as the Centre for the crisis. “The Central Government has always acted against the interests of Punjab, be it the three farm laws, withholding the release of our RDF fund, insufficient release of funds to flood victims and now this issue of constructing the SYL canal,” he said.
Warring claimed that, “The BJP conveniently diverts all difficult decision-making issues to the Supreme Court. On the delicate issue related to Punjab waters, the BJP gave an affidavit to the apex court that it was beyond them to resolve the issue via arbitration, so the court must decide on the same.”
Meanwhile, Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of the Opposition, warned that even though he respected the decision of the people of Punjab to vote for ‘badlaav’, “this ‘badlaav’ will cost Punjab dear”. He said the AAP government had a number of flaws, the most harmful being it’s inexperience to handle power.
“I urge the Governor to ensure that Punjab does not plunge into turmoil and disturbance again on the issue of the SYL,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin shares video of air strikes on Gaza
PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...
LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter
The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...
Huge fire at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night
Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...
Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower
Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...
18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh
The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...