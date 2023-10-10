Congress’s march to Punjab Raj Bhavan over SYL foiled, party leaders detained

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

In a bid to turn on the heat on the BJP-led Central Government, Punjab Congress leaders today tried to march towards Punjab Raj Bhavan here to submit a memorandum on SYL canal issue to the Governor, but were taken into preventive custody.

The UT police take Congress leaders and workers into preventive custody on Monday. Vicky Gharu

The leaders wanted the Governor to take a stand in favour of Punjab. PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the state does not have a single drop of water to share and that the Central Government was working against the interest of the state.

Warring blamed the current AAP regime as well as the Centre for the crisis. “The Central Government has always acted against the interests of Punjab, be it the three farm laws, withholding the release of our RDF fund, insufficient release of funds to flood victims and now this issue of constructing the SYL canal,” he said.

Warring claimed that, “The BJP conveniently diverts all difficult decision-making issues to the Supreme Court. On the delicate issue related to Punjab waters, the BJP gave an affidavit to the apex court that it was beyond them to resolve the issue via arbitration, so the court must decide on the same.”

Meanwhile, Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of the Opposition, warned that even though he respected the decision of the people of Punjab to vote for ‘badlaav’, “this ‘badlaav’ will cost Punjab dear”. He said the AAP government had a number of flaws, the most harmful being it’s inexperience to handle power.

“I urge the Governor to ensure that Punjab does not plunge into turmoil and disturbance again on the issue of the SYL,” he said.

#BJP #Congress #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL