Congress's pressure worked: Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

Following the arrest of Bathinda (Rural) MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta by the Vigilance Bureau on bribery charges, Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa today said it was due to the pressure from the Congress that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government, took timely action and arrested its own MLA.

“I warned the AAP government to either arrest the errant MLA or be ready to face the consequences in the Vidhan Sabha during the Budget session. A better sense seems to have prevailed among AAP leadership,” said Bajwa.

He said the ulterior motives of AAP had been exposed. “MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta is considered a blue-eyed boy of AAP’s top bosses sitting in New Delhi. Therefore, it’s quite obvious that he was being shielded by them. Finally, AAP had to arrest the MLA because of pressure from the Congress,” said Bajwa.