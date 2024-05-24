Congress’s ‘royal family’ removed Amarinder Singh from CM’s post when he refused to obey orders: PM Modi at Gurdaspur rally

Gurdaspur, May 24
PM Narendra Modi on Friday targeted the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying he was the one who opened files on the rioters.
Speaking at a poll rally in Gurdaspur, he said the Congress's 'royal family' removed Amarinder Singh from CM's post when he refused to obey orders.
Modi referred to the role of Sikhs in agitation for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
He said the INDIA bloc allies abused each other in Punjab.
Targeting AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, the PM said the Punjab CM cannot take decisions on his own and has to go to Tihar jail to take orders.
