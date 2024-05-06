Congress’s Shamsher Singh Dullo warns Sonia over relying on turncoats

Chandigarh, May 5
Former PCC chief Shamsher Singh Dullo has warned the party leadership against reposing faith in turncoats, instead of the traditional Congressmen, in allocation of tickets.
In a letter to party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Dullo has pointed out that of the 12 names announced so far, the party has given seven tickets to turncoats and only five traditional Congressman has been given ticket.
“Without assessing the ground reality, the tickets have been given on the recommendations of halqa in-charges, who have lost their credibility due to questionable surveys. Senior leaders like Punjab Mahila Congress president Gursharan Kaur Randhawa, Karamjit Chaudhary, widow of former MP Santokh Chaudhary, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Santosh Chaudhary and Pawan Adia have not been given tickets”, he has pointed out.
Two SC women candidates Yamini Gomer (Hoshiarpur) and Amarjit Kaur Sahoke (Faridkot) are outsiders, he has said, adding that the party needs to learn lessons from the 2022 elections.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians
Says Sikh community feeling unsafe after Nijjar’s killing
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC
Flags ineffective cross-examination of hostile witnesses by ...