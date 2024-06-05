Congress’s stellar show raises Warring’s stature

Tribune News Service

The victory of the Congress in 7 out of 13 seats has raised the stature of the party’s state chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

He had come all the way from Bathinda to take on his friend-turned-foe turncoat and three-time sitting MP from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu of the BJP, whom he defeated with a convincing margin of over 20,000 votes. He also overcame inner-party criticism which said he had been “tricked by Congress sharks” to fight this election. Former Youth Congress president Warring, 46, shot to fame in 2012 when he defeated then Finance Minister Manpreet Badal from Gidderbaha, the latter’s home constituency.

However, he lost the 2019 Lok Sabha poll to SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal by over 20,000 votes.

Unfazed, Warring bounced back in the 2022 Assembly poll by retaining his Gidderbaha seat for the third consecutive time, when several bigwigs from both Congress and SAD had bitten the dust at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which won 92 seats in the House.

This energetic MLA sings songs and dances during his public meetings to strike a chord with the commoners.

Thanking the people of Punjab, especially Ludhiana, the upbeat Warring said the people have reposed their unflinching trust in his party.

