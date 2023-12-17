Conman, wife among four nabbed for running job scam

Faridkot, December 16

A conman and his wife were arrested by the Faridkot police for running a job scam in the police department and judiciary in several districts of the state.

Suspects Jagpal Singh and his wife Kuldeep Kaur, alias Madhu, of Panjgrain Kalan, allegedly gave ‘appointment’ letters to many job aspirants after taking money from them, said Faridkot SSP Harjit Singh said.

Doctored photos show suspect with babus The suspects would get the signatures of the victims on blank papers so that they could not lodge a complaint against them

To impress upon the victims, suspect Jagpal Singh showed them his AI-generated photographs with senior politicians & bureaucrats

He was projecting himself as an Inspector-rank police official with bureaucratic and political connections

The police have also arrested two others, including a tailor, in the case. These suspects allegedly assisted the conman in preparing fake documents and police uniforms.

SSP Harjit said Jagpal had issued several fake appointment letters to his victims. As many as 23 fake department stamps were recovered from him. The police have also recovered around 500 fake letter pads of Deputy Commissioners, high court judges, advocates, sarpanches and police officers from the possession of suspects.

The police stumbled upon this case after Kuldeep Kaur of Thathi Bhai in Moga made a complaint to the Kotkapura police, accusing Jagpal and Madhu of cheating her of Rs 4.5 lakh.

The complainant alleged that on the pretext of getting her son a job in the police, Jagpal had collected Rs 4.5 lakh from her. Her son was issued a fake appointment letter, police uniform and recommendation letters of senior IPS officers, she alleged.

While probing the case, the police discovered that Jagpal and Madhu had duped over a dozen persons on the same pretext in one year.With the recovery of several fake stamps, letter pads and fake appointment letters, the police believe that the victims of this conman are from various parts of the state and he may have been involved in other similar fraudulent activities.

#Faridkot