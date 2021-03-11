Consider plea for release of 'Bandi Singhs', PM Modi urged

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 10

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Managing Committee (DSGMC) ex-president and SAD (Delhi) chief Paramjit Sarna has appealed to PM Narendra Modi to acknowledge the SGPC’s letter sent a fortnight ago regarding the premature release of Sikh political prisoners (‘Bandi Singhs’).

“It’s unfortunate a letter written by the SGPC chief seeking an appointment with the PM has gone unnoticed despite the fact that the subject-matter was sensitive and was being taken up by various Panthic leaders under a Joint Action Committee formed on the directions of the Akal Takht. The indefinite imprisonment of a number of Sikh prisoners is a grave violation of national and international laws and human rights.”

Sarna has urged the PM to spare time so that the process could be initiated for release of Sikh prisoners languishing in jails even after completion of their sentence.