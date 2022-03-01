Conspiracy to distort facts: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

AAP’s MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said a conspiracy has been hatched to distort the facts related to Sikh history, Gurus, Gurbani and and martyrs. He said Class XII history textbooks feature distorted facts. He sought clarification from CM Charanjit Channi, former CM Capt Amarinder and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal. —