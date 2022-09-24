Conspiracy to kill Jalandhar priest: NIA files additional chargesheet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 23

The NIA today said it has filed a supplementary chargesheet naming Gagandeep Singh, alias Gaggu, as an accused in connection with a case relating to the conspiracy hatched by Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) to kill priest Kamaldeep Sharma in Jalandhar.

While saying it had earlier filed a chargesheet against four accused on July 4 in the case, the NIA said the investigation had revealed that the conspiracy was hatched by Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh, and Hardeep Singh Nijjar, both based in Canada, to disturb peace and disrupt communal harmony.

Gagandeep Singh of Meerut, has been charged under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the agency said, adding that further investigation in the case was in progress.