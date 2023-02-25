Conspirators of Kotkapura firing incident exposed: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 24

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attacked Opposition parties, including Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress, regarding the challan presented in the Kotkapura firing case and said that every work done with good intentions leads to fruitful results.

In the Kotkapura shooting incident, the Bhagwant Mann government has presented a challan against the Badals and made it clear that those who insult religion and divide Punjab on the basis of religion would not be spared, said AAP.

According to AAP ministers Aman Arora and Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, due to the lack of intention of the Akali-BJP and Congress governments, there was so much delay in justice in these cases.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote on his Twitter handle, “The faces of the accused and conspirators of the Kotkapura firing incident have been exposed…The sentiments of crores of people will be soothed…We stand by the promise of justice…minister or any officer, all are equal...truth will prevail.”

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said that for a long time, every Punjabi had been praying for justice for the two persons, who were killed in the October 2015 desecration and the subsequent Kotkapura firing incident and had been fighting for justice for the past seven years.

Targeting the Opposition parties, he said that even though it was the Akali-BJP government under whom these unfortunate incidents took place and the Congress came to power promising justice, both parties played with the sentiments of the Sikh ‘sangat’.