Constable cremated with state honours in Dasuya village

Hoshiarpur, March 18

Constable Amritpal Singh, who was killed during a raid to nab criminal Sukhwinder Singh Rana in Mansoorpur village of Mukerian on Sunday, was laid to rest at his native Jandor village of Dasuya this afternoon.

His cremation was held with state honours. SSP, Hoshiarpur, Surendra Lamba announced Rs 2 crore relief by the government and the police for the family of the deceased, besides a job to one member of the family.

DIG, Jalandhar Range, Dr S Bhupathi, ADC Rahul Chaba, MLA, Dasuya, Karamveer Singh Ghumman and former MLA Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal paid tributes to the martyred soldier.

The deceased is survived by his wife and twin daughters, aged 1.5 years. His wife gave an emotional farewell to Amritpal. The constable’s family had been serving the defence forces. His father is a retiree from the Army. His elder brother is still serving in the Army. His grandfather too was BSF Inspector.

Constable Amritpal was part of the four-member police team that had gone to conduct a raid at Rana’s place after having information that he had stored some illegal weapons. The accused was perhaps fully prepared and shot a fire which hit the constable.

