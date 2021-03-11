Constable on duty shoots himself dead in Punjab's Moga

Moga, August 15
A 45-year-old constable of Moga police shot himself dead with a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) in the police lines at Ghal Kalan village on the outskirts of Moga this morning.
A local police officer while confirming the incident said the deceased cop has been identified as Sodhi Singh, posted in the District Police Lines.
He was reportedly unhappy over his duty schedule with long working hours. He was depressed over this problem and chose the Independence Day to end his life. He was wearing the police uniform and was on duty when he shot himself to death.
His body was taken to the district hospital for post-mortem examination. Later, it was handed over to the family members for cremation. The local police have begun investigation into the incident.
Preliminary findings suggested that he kept the rifle under his neck and pressed the trigger to kill himself. He died on the spot.
