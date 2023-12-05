‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 4

In an alleged honour killing, a constable of the Bathinda police and his wife were axed to death by family members of the woman.

Attacked by in-laws Constable Jagmeet Singh had gone to meet his wife, Beant Kaur, at the house of his in-laws in Tungwali village

Due to a dispute among the duo, Beant was staying at her paternal home

Jagmeet’s in-laws allegedly attacked him after an argument and as Beant tried to intervene, she was also killed

Complainant Sandeep Singh, who is a brother of Constable Jagmeet Singh, told the police that his brother had married Beant Kaur, alias Manni of Tungwali village four years ago against the wishes of his in-laws.

Before marriage, the duo was living in Tungwali village and after their court marriage, they shifted to Bathinda city. Beant was working as a nursing staff in a hospital.

According to the complainant, Jagmeet had gone to meet his wife at the residence of his in-laws at Tungwali village.

Due to a dispute among the duo, Beant was staying at her paternal residence in the village.

It’s alleged that Beant’s family members attacked Jagmeet on Sunday night after an argument and when she tried to interfere, she was also attacked.

The police have booked Beant’s brother Balkaran Singh, her father Hansa Singh and Kirpal Singh under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.