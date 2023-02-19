Constituency-wise signature drive begins at Attari for ‘Bandi Singhs’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 18

To intensify the demand for the release of Bandi Sikhs, the SGPC has initiated a constituency-wise signature campaign. A programme was held at Gurdwara Sri Sanh Sahib Basarke Gilla in the border constituency of Attari.

Badals sign proforma Former CM Parkash Singh Badal and SAD chief Sukhbir Badal on Saturday signed the proforma, appealing to the public to make the campaign successful

Sukhbir said, “Both the Centre and the AAP government in Delhi are responsible for the delay in Bandi Singhs’ release”

Addressing the gathering, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “The committee has been continuously working for the release of the Bandi Sikhs. While legal arrangements are being made for their release, a signature campaign has been started to convey the public’s sentiments to governments.”

He said that under this campaign, more than 16 lakh forms have been filled so far and now this movement would be further intensified. “Events will be held in every constituency of Punjab to connect with the sangat,” he added.

Former cabinet minister Gulzar Singh Ranike, in his address expressed his commitment to provide his full support to the committee for its cause.