 Ferozepur: Constructed at cost of over Rs 2 crore, Rai Sikh Bhawan turns into shambles

The Rai Sikh Bhawan is a picture of administrative apathy and neglect.



Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, June 26

‘Constructed and collapsed’— the Rai Sikh Bhawan in this border city portrays a grim picture of the apathy and neglect which has caused loss of crores to the state exchequer. Completed in August 2010, this huge structure has become no one’s baby. Even before putting to any constructive use, it has completely collapsed questioning the rationale of spending over two crores on its construction. Over and above, this ‘bhawan’ which is totally abandoned and wears a deserted look, has become safe haven for drug addicts and bootleggers.

Most of the material, including gate, grills, doors and windows have been stolen leaving it thoroughfare for stray animals. The heaps of garbage around it further add to the miseries of the passers-by. Even the land behind this dilapidated edifice which is worth crores, has been usurped and an unauthorised slum area has been surfaced on this prime land which once used to serve as Dussehra ground. Even the park which was situated along this building, is in equally appalling condition. The LED screen which was fixed up here for live view of Gurbani is dysfunctional and the boundary wall is also withering away, all happening under the nose of the concerned authorities.

Former Cabinet Minister and Guruharsahai MLA Fauja Singh Sarari, a Rai Sikh himself, said that last year, he had visited Rai Sikh Bhawan along with Amrit Singh, the then Deputy Commissioner to look into its condition. “I was shocked to see the condition of this building which has almost crumbled. Strict action should be taken against those who are responsible for the poor condition of this building,” said Sarari, adding that he would also bring this matter to the CM’s knowledge.

MP-elect Sher Singh Ghubaya, another Rai Sikh leader, said the administration did not bother when the condition of the building was deteriorating, and things were being stolen, and now it has turned into shambles, said Ghubaya, adding that he will take up the matter so that the condition of this building could be improved.

