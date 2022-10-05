Ropar consumer panel president gets ransom call in the name of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

Ropar, October 4
District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Ranjit Singh has received a ransom call in the name of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. The caller introduced himself as the gangster’s aide and demanded Rs 25 lakh. He threatened Singh of facing dire consequences if the amount was not paid.
The commission president said he had received a similar call on September 23, but he ignored it and didn’t inform the police. He alleged that several Whatsapp calls were made to him on September 29, asking him to pay the ransom or meet a fate same as Sidhu Moosewala.
Ropar SSP Sandip Garg said the police had registered a case under Section 385 and 386 of the IPC and appropriate security had been provided to him.
