Contentious opinions crop up at GM mustard programme

Chandigarh, January 17

Punjab Agricultural University Vice Chancellor Dr SS Gosal found himself at the receiving end when he batted for the genetically modified crops. The farmer leaders and agriculture experts, who are vehemently opposed to the GM crops, threatened the state government against allowing the GM crop cultivation.

The occasion was a sensitisation programme for legislators of Punjab, on the production of GM mustard. The programme was organised by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, and chaired by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Dr Gosal told the select gathering of MLAs, agriculture experts and farmer leaders says genetic modification was just another form of crop breeding. “Every day, science is evolving and throwing new methods of increasing productivity. We have to evolve additional tools to progress. There are 29 countries that use GM crops, with USA, Brazil, Canada and now India ( only for Bt Cotton) being the top four in terms of their usage. Almost 11.9 million hectares is under Bt cotton in India, and farmers are using it because they find it useful,” he said.

Countering the claims of several other experts who spoke against GM crops before him, Dr Gosal said that there were no super weeds that have come in Bt cotton fields. He denied that either sheep or honeybees had died / become infertile by feeding on Bt cotton.

But the farmer unions opposed it tooth and nail. “If it is allowed in Punjab, we will be forced to launch a protest,” said representatives of several farmer unions.

“We are tampering with the ecological balance, without knowing if these crops are sustainable,” countered Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University VC.

Umendra Dutt of Kheti virasat Manch too made a case for other high yielding varieties of mustard, rather than going in for GM mustard. Eminent food expert Devinder Sharma talked about the lacunae in the regulation process for GM crops.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, “If we continue along this path, we will be imbeciles. If the SC is debating on the issue, there have to be environmental and health concerns that need to be redressed.”

