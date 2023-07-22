Continue Gurbani telecast for now, SGPC appeals to PTC

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, July 21

In an unexpected development amid controversy of giving ‘sole rights’ to a private channel to telecast Gurbani kirtan from the Golden Temple’s sanctum sanctorum, the SGPC has appealed PTC to continue the service ‘till it plans to launch its own satellite channel gets materialised’.

Centre’s nod must The SGPC has already initiated the exercise to obtain permission from the Centre. It may take around 2-3 months to complete the formalities. Gurcharan Singh Grewal, SGPC Gen Secy

At a time when the SGPC was planning to launch its YouTube channel on July 24, a day after the expiry of 11-year-old ‘irrevocable’ agreement with G Next Media Private Limited, the company that owns PTC channels, SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said the PTC management would be approached to extend its services as a stop-gap arrangement so that the devotees should savour the uninterrupted Gurbani kirtan.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh today directed the SGPC to hire the services of ‘any’ satellite channel in view of a number of representations received at the Takht secretariat that the YouTube channel’s reach would be restricted owing to not all having access to the internet services or Android-driven TVs and mobile phones.

Grewal said in view of the sentiments of the Sikh community and complying with the orders of Akal Takht, it was decided to appeal to G Next Media to continue the Gurbani broadcast beyond the agreement.

Under the agreement signed on July 24, 2012, the firm has been broadcasting Gurbani from the Golden Temple free of cost, rather it shared the liability of ‘paying back’ the SGPC for education fund. Lately, nearly Rs 2 crore annually was being paid to the SGPC.

“As the agreement with the channel was expiring on July 23, the SGPC had plans to start the service of Gurbani broadcast on its YouTube channel from July 24. But, on the demand of ‘Sangat’, the Jathedar has directed to have telecast on a satellite channel too to widen its reach,” he said. He clarified that this arrangement would be applicable till the SGPC would be able to launch its own satellite channel.

“The SGPC has already undertaken the exercise to procure permission from the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It is a time-consuming exercise and may take 2-3 months to furnish the formalities,” he said.

The SGPC will start the Gurbani broadcast on July 24 through its YouTube/web channel. The services of a New Delhi firm were hired for the purpose against a payment of Rs 12 lakh per month.

CM questions committee

CM Bhagwant Mann dared the SGPC to explain why it was eager to hand over the rights to only one channel instead of making it free to air

The CM underlined government attempts at introducing free-to-air telecast of Gurbani for all channels. If the SGPC had hiccups with allowing all, the govt was ready to make arrangements for the sewa in 24 hours, it was pointed out

