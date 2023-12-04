Ludhiana: Contraband being ‘delivered’ on doorstep via Facebook by Rajasthan-based supplier

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 3

A Rajasthan-based opium supplier has been promising to deliver contraband on the doorstep of addicts through social media platforms.

Having no fear of law, the alleged person has been uploading videos of preparation of opium, which have been seen by thousands of youngsters.

When The Tribune correspondent raised the demand to buy 200 gram of opium with the alleged supplier on Facebook messenger, the latter reverted that he doesn’t sells less than 250 gram of narcotics and 1 kg of opium would cost Rs 1 lakh.

Will verify details We will verify whether a licensed opium cultivator from Rajasthan is selling contraband via FB. There is also a possibility that some fraudsters might be running these profiles to cheat people. —Rupinder Kaur Sran, Additional DCP, Crime

When asked about the delivery, the alleged supplier said doorstep delivery of contraband would cost 10 per cent more than the market price. “If I have to deliver 1 kg of opium in Ludhiana, I will charge 1.10 lakh,” messaged the supplier, adding that one needs to pay upfront for home delivery of the consignment.

Meanwhile, several pages have also been created on Facebook where the account holders post images of country-made weapons and promise to deliver them across the country.

Additional DCP, Crime, Rupinder Kaur Sran said social media was being used by drug peddlers and weapon suppliers to strike deals.

The Ludhiana police had busted a network of inter-state weapon suppliers, wherein a gangster lodged in the Nabha jail struck a deal to buy weapons for his gang through Instagram with an Indore-based dealer, she said.

The cyber wing of the Punjab Police had been keeping tabs on social media profiles allegedly created by drug or illegal weapon suppliers, said Sran.

“We will verify whether a licensed opium cultivator from Rajasthan is selling contraband via FB. There is also a possibility that some fraudsters might be running these profiles to cheat people,” added the ADCP.

#Facebook #Rajasthan #Social Media