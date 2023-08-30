Contract workers protest near venue, 50 detained

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 29

Contract workers under

the banner of the “Contract Employee Agitation Front” today protested when the police stopped them from marching towards the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, the police detained around 50 Guardians of Government (GoG) and Water Department contract workers who reached near the venue. The GoG were protesting against termination of their services, while the water department contract workers were demanding regularisation.

Cancel policy of privatisation Contract workers have been awaiting to get regularised for long. They are finding it difficult to meet the expenses. The policy of privatising departments should be cancelled. Jagroop Singh, protester

Earlier, contract workers took out a march from Bibiwala Chowk, but were forced to stop one kilometre away from the venue as the police had placed barricades near DAV College. A huge posse of personnel was deployed to stop the employees from marching ahead. After heated argument the police, protesters staged a sit-in.

Meanwhile, commuters had to face trouble as Bibiwala Road was closed due to protest, and the roads leading to the stadium were also out of bounds due to the arrival of the Chief Minister. Jagroop Singh, one of the protesters, said contract workers had been waiting to get regularised for long. They were finding it difficult to meet the expenses due to low wages.

