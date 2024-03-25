 Contractor, aides held for stealing expressway construction material : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Contractor, aides held for stealing expressway construction material

Contractor, aides held for stealing expressway construction material

Contractor, aides held for stealing expressway construction material

The accused under custody of the Sultanpur Lodhi police on Sunday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 24

A gang involved in stealing construction material — sand, gravel, steel rebars, etc — used in the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway project has been busted by the Kapurthala police. The owner of a company engaged in constructing a bridge turned out to be the the theft mastermind.

The Sultanpur Lodhi police on Saturday night booked four accused and arrested three of them, including the owner of the construction company. The police seized a truck and two tonnes of stolen steel rebars (sariya) from them at 2.40 am on Sunday.

The four accused were booked under Sections 379, 408 and 120-B of the IPC at Sultanpur Lodhi police station on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Shrinivas, owner of Global Contract Company, resident of Albe Nagar, Hyderabad; Baljit Singh, resident of village Dhaliwal Bet, Dhilwan police station, district Kapurthala; Ganesh Sharma, resident of Hargobind Nagar Jalandhar; and Vineet Vishwakarma.

As per the Sultanpur Lodhi police, the assistant general manager of AKC Infrastructure, Sanjay Sondhi, a resident of Thanesar in Kurukshetra district, said in a statement to the police that his company had got the contract to build the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway in Punjab. The company had sub-contracted work at two sites to Global Contract Company, headed by Shrinivas.

On behalf of Sondhi’s company, the construction work was being carried out at two sites — at Nijjra village (Lambra, district Jalandhar) and Pajiyan village (Sultanpur Lodhi, district Kapurthala).

Sondhi told the police that sand, gravel, steel rebars and other material used in building two bridges were being provided by his company. For a long time, it was suspected that construction material was being stolen.

Late on Saturday night (March 23), Sondhi was informed on phone by his company’s deputy manager (DM) Avtar Singh (resident of Kadiya Gujran, Dera Baba Nanak), that some unidentified people had stolen steel rebars from the construction site at Pajiyan village. After loading them on a truck, the thieves were going towards Kapurthala. Avtar Singh also informed the Kapurthala police, who immediately took action and the truck was stopped by a PCR van near a petrol pump in Barinderpur village at 2:40 am.

The truck was being driven by Baljit Singh, who was accompanied by one Ganesh Sharma. The duo told the police that the steel rebars were stolen by Vineet Vishwakarma, a supervisor in Global Contract Company, on instructions from Shrinivas.

Sultanpur Lodhi SHO Hargurdev Singh said, “We have recovered 2.5 tonnes of stolen rods (sariya) from the duo who were in the truck. The truck has also been seized. The theft of more construction material is being investigated. Shrinivas was the company owner at whose behest Baljit’s truck was being used for the theft. Ganesh was the middleman facilitating the theft. The three have been arrested and remanded to three days in police custody.”

The fourth accused, Vineet, is absconding. Police sources said a preliminary investigation pointed to the theft and resale of up to 47 tonnes of construction material.

One absconding

The fourth accused, Vineet, is still absconding. Sources said preliminary investigation pointed to theft and resale of 45 to 47 tonnes of construction material.

2.5 tonnes of steel rebar recovered

We have recovered 2.5 tonnes of stolen rods (sariya) from the duo who were in the truck. The truck has also been impounded. The theft of more construction material is being investigated. Shrinivas was the company owner at whose behest Baljit’s truck was being used for the theft. Ganesh was the middleman facilitating the theft. The three have been arrested and remanded to three days in police custody. — Hargurdev Singh, sho, Sultanpur Lodhi

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapurthala


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Election Commission directs disciplinary action against Punjab SDM for absence from poll duty

2
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US

3
Himachal

BJP names 111 more candidates for Lok Sabha election; Maneka Gandhi fielded from Sultanpur, Kangana Ranaut from Mandi

4
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first order from ED custody, asks minister Atishi to address water-related problems

5
India

Pakistan to ‘seriously’ consider restoring trade ties with India: Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar

6
India

IIT-Guwahati student arrested under UAPA after he pledges 'allegiance to ISIS'; hunt on for another

7
India

Former IAF chief RKS Bhadauria, ex-bureaucrat Varaprasad Rao join BJP

8
Haryana

Former Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, Haryana Minister and Independent MLA Ranjit Chautala join BJP

9
Punjab

Met department predicts rain in Punjab till March 29

10
Features

50 years of MS Sathyu’s ‘Garm Hava’: Looking back, forward

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

BJP picks Maneka for Sultanpur, Kangana Mandi, Jindal Kurukshetra

BJP picks Maneka for Sultanpur, Kangana Mandi, Jindal Kurukshetra

5th list of 111 out | Varun Gandhi dropped from Pilibhit, VK...

Bhadauria, former IAF Chief, joins BJP

Bhadauria, former IAF Chief, joins BJP

INDIA bloc to hold mega rally to ‘save democracy’ on Mar 31

INDIA bloc to hold mega rally to ‘save democracy’ on Mar 31

Alliance unites in Delhi CM Kejriwal’s support

It’s murder, sellers booked under Sec 302: Mann on liquor deaths

It’s murder, sellers booked under Sec 302: Mann on liquor deaths

Absent from poll duty, Amloh SDM removed by EC

Absent from poll duty, Amloh SDM removed by EC


Cities

View All

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

3 women thieves nabbed, devotee’s purse recovered

Cops, paramilitary personnel hold flag march in Tarn Taran

15 mobile phones, 12 SIM cards seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Illicit liquor seized during raids at 2 villages; one held

PGI OPD footfall doubles in 2 years

PGI OPD footfall doubles in 2 years

Civic body to keep watch on streetlight infra online

Kharar woman gang-raped at hotel, 2 held

Man accused of killing woman he wanted to marry walks free

Three drug peddlers land in UT police net

AAP presses BJP for answers on ‘Rs 60-crore bribery scandal’

AAP presses BJP for answers on ‘Rs 60-crore bribery scandal’

BJP burns Arvind Kejriwal’s effigy to protest ‘corruption’

AAP committed ‘money laundering’ through Arvind Kejriwal: Enforcement Directorate

Smriti Irani accuses AAP of betraying public trust

Left alliance leads in all 4 posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University student poll

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

2 motorcycle-borne miscreants fire gunshots at teacher’s house

Bike thief lands in police dragnet

8 kg poppy husk, 4.5 lakh litres of lahan destroyed

Sewage flows into factories in Focal Point Extension area, owners, workers harried lot

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

OTS policy to regularise water, sewer connections notified

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders keep fingers crossed as wait gets longer for BJP Punjab list

Play safe Holi, take proper care of your pets too

Rs 30L unaccounted cash seized

PSOU gets ~1cr grant-in-aid

PSOU gets Rs 1cr grant-in-aid

Meeting on electric locomotive maintenance held