Contractor booked for illegal mining in Swan river near Nangal today

Ropar, January 28
The police have booked a contractor, Rakesh Chaudhary, for illegal mining in Swan river near Nangal today.
On January 22, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia, had leveled allegations of illegal mining against Chaudhary, who has been allotted a large number of sand mining and desilting contracts by the state government.
Nangal SHO Gurjit Singh said they got a tip-off that illegal mining was being done by Chaudhary, owner of Shree Ram Stone crusher in Swan, near Bhallari village. On seeing the cops, the workers fled from the spot.
The contractor has been booked under Section 379 of the IPC and Sections 21 (1) and 4 (1) of the Mines and Minerals Act, 1957, said the SHO.
