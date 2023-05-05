Contractor shot dead in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 4

A government contractor was shot dead at the Yadvindra Enclave market on Nabha Road here on Thursday morning. The suspect was waiting outside the office of the victim and fired as many as five shots at him, who collapsed on the spot.

The police identified the victim as 45-year-old Darshan Singla, a resident of Sunam. He took four bullets and was admitted to Government Rajindra Hospital where he died. Singla was a prominent service provider of the state and had been providing contractual and outsourcing services to many government and private departments of the state.

“Based on a preliminary investigation, we have identified the suspect. He is a business rival of the victim and prima facie it appears that since the two were in the same profession of manpower supply services, security services and other HR Services,” said Patiala SSP Varun Sharma.

“The bullets hit him in the head and his back, leaving him in a pool of blood,” he said, adding that raids are on to nab the culprit.

According to police sources, the incident took place at around 10.15 am and the assailant fled on his motorcycle after firing the shots. “He also called some persons before fleeing. He will be arrested soon,” they added.

The police have registered a murder case against the suspect. “The name will be added once he is arrested and there is enough evidence against him,” said the police.